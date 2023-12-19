The worst games of 2023 according to Metacritic

The products discussed here were independently selected by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you purchase anything offered on our site.



As the laws of science dictate, every action has an equal and opposite reaction, and with 2023 being full of great games, a lot of mediocre and mediocre games were also released this year.

It is worth noting that, of course, no one wants to make a bad game. There are plenty of games with ambitious goals that are never achieved – titles that genuinely try to deliver a new adventure but lack the technical expertise or budget to realize those dreams.

Although these games may be dull, they will have their fans. There will be true believers who can overlook technical flaws and poor quality to find a hidden gem, but they will have to do a few things. deep holes. On GameSpot’s sister site Metacritic, we’ve delved into the depths of critical consensus to find the worst games of 2023. These are the worst-reviewed games of the year.

