December 2, 2023

PlayStation is deleting TV shows that players paid for thanks to Warner Bros.

Len Houle December 2, 2023 3 min read

Although the promise of an all-digital, streaming-based future seemed to have a lot of benefits, it’s all now starting to fall apart a bit, and now one of the worst-case scenarios is happening on PlayStation.

Sony has announced that some TV shows that players may have purchased via PlayStation will be removed from its libraries. Yes, the shows you paid for were just… deleted.

Any offers? That would be Discovery TV shows, and it seems that the culprit, again, is not necessarily Sony itself, but this is another move from Warner Bros. Which stripped the content from its service and deleted the finished projects to save and obtain what was left. Tax breaks, respectively.

Here’s what Sony says about what happened (via Kotaku):

“Due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library.”

Warner Bros. Recently merging Discovery and HBO Max into “Max”, one of the worst brands in the industry, this no doubt has something to do with this move and the expiration or change of some sort of licensing agreement with PlayStation.

There is a complete list of offers You can check to see what you might own that’s about to launch, but there are a number of great shows on the list from Mythbusters to Deadliest Catch to Finding Bigfoot to How It Made to My 600 Pound Life. Some may scoff at Discovery’s increasingly bizarre lineup of reality shows, but they’re hugely popular, and some PlayStation owners have no doubt bought them.

I’m sure there’s some sort of subtlety that says they don’t technically own the content, so you run the risk of that when you buy them, even if you don’t know. In that sense, physical media is better, but I doubt many people would buy Blue-Ray box sets of Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo, if they even existed. I have no doubt that WB is mainly doing this to get people to sign up for Max, and I wonder where this could start to happen.

That’s a few hundred seasons of the show and, from what I can tell, thousands of episodes. Wild. This will happen at the end of the year when some type of deal expires, on December 31, 2023. It is unclear whether Sony could Some of this can be blamed, but it’s also possible that the World Bank was just asking for a very large license bill so they could renew it. But a lot of people will be mad at them for this, and it will make you think twice before purchasing digital content from PlayStation in the future, that’s for sure.

Follow me On Twitter, Threads, Youtube, And Instagram.

Pick up my science fiction novels Hero Killer Series And Earth trilogy.

I’ve been writing about video games, TV, and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all types of console and PC gaming, but if it’s looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually sci-fi, horror, or superhero. I’m also a regular on IGN’s Fireteam Chat podcast and have published five science fiction novels.

