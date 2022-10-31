Derek Henry breaks more records in fourth consecutive 200-yard dash against Texas

The Houston Texas Simply can’t stop Derek Henry.

Henry Houston sailed over land with a 219-yard effort, twice in Tennessee Titans’17-10 win. This was the fourth game in a row that Henry lost 200 speeding yards and scored two goals against the Texas – a streak that either tied or broke NFL records.

became the first player in NFL history to run for at least 150 yards in four consecutive games against the same opponent and tied former Titans running back Eddie George in most consecutive games with at least two quick touchdowns, Per NFL.com. His 75th career career also surpassed George for the Titans franchise record.

Henry also finished his sixth career in the 200-yard dash, which Adrian Peterson and OJ Simpson tied for The most in NFL history.

In his past four games against Texas, Henry has averaged 223 yards and 2.25 yards per game. More impressive: Henry averages 7.43 yards per lunge attempt. These are all ridiculous stats to face the same team. If he stays healthy, Henry will face another rift in Texas on December 24 in Week 16.

Titans debut owner Willis, but still runs through Henry

Rookie Willis’ third-round owner started his first professional match after that Ryan Taneyhill It was disqualified, but Attack on Titan remained a first team. Willis attempted only 10 passes in the game and ended up with only six completions for 55 yards and one interception. He added 12 yards in five attempts.

Meanwhile, Henry had 32 lunge attempts. This was his second game in a row with no less than 30 attempts. After a slow start to the season, Henry once again looks like a stud. Including a week eight performance, Henry has 755 yards and seven touchdowns. Although not a league leader, these numbers are still among the best in his position once again. He’s on track to finish with 1,604 yards flowing, which is just plain old Henry.