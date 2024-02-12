DIRECTV suffers massive outage during Super Bowl

If you're a DIRECTV subscriber and can't watch the Super Bowl, you're not alone. DIRECTV's 4K stream went down during the Super Bowl, and hasn't been able to get it back on for over an hour now. This outage appears to only affect the 4K broadcast of the Super Bowl.

In a statement on X DIRECTV said: “We apologize for the inconvenience. There are ongoing outages to Channel 105 4K live events, and we are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We will update you once the issue is fixed. ^Kenneth B”

DIRECTV was not available for comment at the time of this posting.

This all comes early today, as DIRECTV announced it has reached an agreement to restore Cox-owned local channels like ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC just in time for the Super Bowl. In total, 12 local Cox-owned television stations are now returning to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-Verse and will be broadcast live leading up to today's Super Bowl kickoff.

DIRECTV & COX issued a joint statement saying:

Cox Media Group (CMG) and DIRECTV have officially reached a new multi-year agreement that will restore all CMG stations on DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse, effective immediately. DIRECTV and CMG greatly appreciate the patience of our subscribers and viewers.

The deal ends an 8-day standoff that led to 12 local TV stations blacking out DIRECTV-owned services. No details about the new contract have been announced.

