A driverless Waymo car was destroyed by a crowd in San Francisco

A person jumped on the hood of a Waymo driverless taxi and smashed its windshield in San Francisco's Chinatown last night around 9pm PT, sparking applause before a crowd of people gathered around the vehicle and covered it in paint, shattering its windows. Then they finally lit it. fire. The fire department arrived minutes later, according to A Report UtopiaBut by then the flames had completely engulfed the car.

At this time, it does not appear that any media outlets have reported the motive behind the attack. Waymo representative Sandy Karp said the edge The fully self-driving car “was not transporting any passengers” when it was attacked and fireworks were thrown inside the vehicle, sparking a fire, emailed. Officer Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department confirmed in an email to the edge Police responded at approximately 8:50 PM PT to find the vehicle already on fire, adding that “there were no reports of injuries.”

A video posted by the FriscoLive415 YouTube channel shows the burning body of a Waymo Jaguar electric car.

Another set of videos posted by software developer Michael Fendi gives a look at the scene as it unfolds and the fire spreads.

City officials and residents opposed giving cars a license to operate 24/7 last year, with some residents rendering them immobile by placing orange cones on the hoods of cars in protest.

