A driverless Waymo car was vandalized and set on fire in San Francisco's Chinatown – NBC Bay Area

San Francisco firefighters said a Waymo self-driving car was set on fire Saturday night after a group of people vandalized it in Chinatown.

The vehicle was traveling on Jackson Street, between Stockton and Grant, about 9:25 p.m. when about 10 to 15 people surrounded it, San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias said.

Several videos on social media showed a group of people sabotaging the self-driving car. While another video clip showed a Waymo vehicle catching fire.

See more BREAKING: A Waymo self-driving vehicle was intentionally set on fire in Chinatown, according to SF Fire. Firefighters said they received reports of about 10 people involved. Waymo said, “A crowd of people surrounded the car and vandalized it, breaking the window and throwing fireworks… pic.twitter.com/6QN2jTppRu – Gia Vang (@Gia_Vang) February 11, 2024

A Waymo spokesperson said the group of people surrounded the vehicle and began attacking it. The group tagged the car, broke the windows, and Waymo told NBC Bay Area that someone set off fireworks inside the self-driving car.

Waymo added that the vehicle was not carrying any passengers and no injuries were reported.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information about this incident.

This story is evolving. Check back for updates.