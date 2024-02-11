February 11, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A driverless Waymo car was vandalized and set on fire in San Francisco's Chinatown – NBC Bay Area

A driverless Waymo car was vandalized and set on fire in San Francisco's Chinatown – NBC Bay Area

Cheryl Riley February 11, 2024 1 min read

San Francisco firefighters said a Waymo self-driving car was set on fire Saturday night after a group of people vandalized it in Chinatown.

The vehicle was traveling on Jackson Street, between Stockton and Grant, about 9:25 p.m. when about 10 to 15 people surrounded it, San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias said.

Several videos on social media showed a group of people sabotaging the self-driving car. While another video clip showed a Waymo vehicle catching fire.

A Waymo spokesperson said the group of people surrounded the vehicle and began attacking it. The group tagged the car, broke the windows, and Waymo told NBC Bay Area that someone set off fireworks inside the self-driving car.

Waymo added that the vehicle was not carrying any passengers and no injuries were reported.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information about this incident.

This story is evolving. Check back for updates.

See also  Elon Musk will not manufacture Tesla cars in India because the government bans the sale and maintenance of electric vehicles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Tesla is cutting Model Y prices for a limited time — at least for now

February 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The mysterious illness spread on the Queen Victoria cruise ship to 154 people

February 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Cancer patient died from ruptured intestine caused by surgical robot: lawsuit

February 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Super Bowl in Las Vegas?

February 11, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA's Juno captures stunning images of Jupiter's volcanic moon Io in its closest flyby yet

February 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Bayern Munich looks lost – Thomas Tuchel's squad has too many personnel

February 11, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

The Palworld player creates a massive Titan-inspired “Palcity” attack

February 11, 2024 Len Houle