Disney dedicates 80 acres to develop new affordable housing

Walt Disney World Resort has earmarked 80 acres for new affordable housing development in southwest Orange County, and the project is expected to include more than 1,300 units and will be built by a third-party affordable housing developer on Disneyland. The developers intend to build a variety of home options located near schools and the new Flamingo Crossings Town Center retail and dining complex. “We are invested in working with our community to solve complex problems,” said Jeff Fall, president of Walt Disney World Resort. “The lack of affordable housing affects many people across our country, including here in Central Florida. Through this initiative, we are helping to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by drawing on the best strengths of our company. These are The right opportunity and the right time to take action.” The development will be available to qualified individuals from the general public. “I’m very excited that Walt Disney World is stepping up to help set the standard for corporate participation in this community by building housing for the workforce. This is something we definitely know is a great need in this community,” Orange County Mayor Demings says Disney will release more More details about this affordable housing community later. There is no timeline for participation at the moment, but this is a multi-year project.

