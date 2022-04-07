April 7, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Disney dedicates 80 acres to develop new affordable housing

Disney dedicates 80 acres to develop new affordable housing

Roxanne Bacchus April 7, 2022 2 min read

Walt Disney World Resort has earmarked 80 acres for new affordable housing development in southwest Orange County, and the project is expected to include more than 1,300 units and will be built by a third-party affordable housing developer on Disneyland. The developers intend to build a variety of home options located near schools and the new Flamingo Crossings Town Center retail and dining complex. “We are invested in working with our community to solve complex problems,” said Jeff Fall, president of Walt Disney World Resort. “The lack of affordable housing affects many people across our country, including here in Central Florida. Through this initiative, we are helping to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by drawing on the best strengths of our company. These are The right opportunity and the right time to take action.” The development will be available to qualified individuals from the general public. “I’m very excited that Walt Disney World is stepping up to help set the standard for corporate participation in this community by building housing for the workforce. This is something we definitely know is a great need in this community,” Orange County Mayor Demings says Disney will release more More details about this affordable housing community later. There is no timeline for participation at the moment, but this is a multi-year project.

Walt Disney World Resort has set aside 80 acres for new, affordable housing development in southwest Orange County.

The project is expected to include more than 1,300 units and will be built by a third party affordable housing developer on Disney Land.

See also  'Morbius' Eyes Opens at $40 Million, Previews at $5.7 Million - Deadline

The developers intend to build a variety of home options located near schools and the new Flamingo Crossings Town Center retail and dining complex.

“We are invested in working with our community to solve complex problems,” said Jeff Fall, president of Walt Disney World Resort. “The lack of affordable housing affects many people across our country, including here in Central Florida. Through this initiative, we are helping to make a real and meaningful impact in our community by drawing on the best strengths of our company. These are The right opportunity and the right time to take action.”

The development will be available to qualified individuals from the general public.

“I’m very excited that Walt Disney World is stepping up to help set the standard for corporate participation in this community by building housing for the workforce. This is something we definitely know is an urgent need in this community,” Orange County Mayor Demings said.

Disney says more details about this affordable housing community will be released at a later time.

No timeline to share right now, but this is a multi-year project.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nightmares haunt the new Doctor Strange in the Multiple Insanity trailer

April 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

New Orleans Chris Owens dies

April 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Netflix has already added a short butt movie category

April 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Disney dedicates 80 acres to develop new affordable housing

April 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Rare videos show captive squid changing color to hide in plain sight

April 7, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Karim Benzema’s hat-trick for Real Madrid puts Chelsea on the brink of exit | Champions League

April 7, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Max Payne 1 & 2 is being remastered by Remedy and Rockstar for PS5, PC and Xbox

April 7, 2022 Len Houle