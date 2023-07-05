July 5, 2023

Disney Plus subscribers are outraged after the original sci-fi movie was pulled less than two months after its release

Roxanne Bacchus July 5, 2023

Crater, an original sci-fi movie from the producers of Stranger Things, was pulled from Disney Plus less than two months after its release, and people aren’t happy about it.

according to The IndependentCrater cost $53.4 million, and was only part of the Disney Plus library for 48 days before it disappeared from the streaming service without notice. The news raised concern about the future of other titles amid ongoing, unofficial, content purges.

Premiering on Disney Plus on May 12, Crater told the story of a boy growing up in a lunar mining colony who sets out with his friends to explore a fabled crater before being transported to another planet. The film stars Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Mckenna Grace, with Kyle Patrick Alvarez directing from a screenplay by John Griffin.

His departure from the platform follows the removal of more than two dozen shows in May from Disney Plus and Hulu. Perhaps the most well-known of these is Willow, which wrapped up its run less than six months ago.

The move comes on the heels of authorizing Disney CEO Bob Iger to cut content on streaming services after losing more than $1 billion on the platform. According to a report before diverseIger aims to save $3 billion in 2023. The purge is said to come with fees of twice the content from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion.

Disney’s new strategic approach to curating content along with the exodus of content from platforms like Max’s has raised some questions about media preservation. With so few physical releases being received, it seems more and more titles are destined to disappear altogether.

However, some HBO shows are starting to come to Netflix under Warner Bros.’s new licensing agreement. Discovery. Insecure was recently added to Netflix’s library for US subscribers, with Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers set to arrive at a later date, as part of a co-exclusive agreement with Max.

Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance entertainment writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.

