Disney Plus subscribers are outraged after the original sci-fi movie was pulled less than two months after its release

Crater, an original sci-fi movie from the producers of Stranger Things, was pulled from Disney Plus less than two months after its release, and people aren’t happy about it.

according to The IndependentCrater cost $53.4 million, and was only part of the Disney Plus library for 48 days before it disappeared from the streaming service without notice. The news raised concern about the future of other titles amid ongoing, unofficial, content purges.

@employee Can you give us a heads up when you finish the shows or movies. I was going to watch Crater this week. If I had known it was going away, I would have watched it last week. This is madness. It sounded like a great story. What bad can’t find it on iTunes either so I guess I will… – Ray Abu Salim 🌐 (Saxgod) July 5, 2023

He wanted to see something new @employee “Crater” movie but discovered they had taken it down just weeks after it was released. The more they delete the less reason to sign up, it’s very frustrating – BlakeRoller July 3, 2023

I tried to re-watch the premium hole in @employee only to find that it has been inexplicably deleted. It’s only been 3 weeks since I watched it. It’s like the pre-VCR era when losing a show meant it was over, but at least it was free then. Why do I even pay for these services? 😠 – Trike July 2, 2023

@employee wtf…. Crater came out less than 2 months ago and was already gone, no notice. Enough of this nonsense. Edit items on physical media or keep them on your streaming service. That’s just deleting content is completely foolish. – DH (The AceGambit) July 5, 2023

Premiering on Disney Plus on May 12, Crater told the story of a boy growing up in a lunar mining colony who sets out with his friends to explore a fabled crater before being transported to another planet. The film stars Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Mckenna Grace, with Kyle Patrick Alvarez directing from a screenplay by John Griffin.

His departure from the platform follows the removal of more than two dozen shows in May from Disney Plus and Hulu. Perhaps the most well-known of these is Willow, which wrapped up its run less than six months ago.

The move comes on the heels of authorizing Disney CEO Bob Iger to cut content on streaming services after losing more than $1 billion on the platform. According to a report before diverseIger aims to save $3 billion in 2023. The purge is said to come with fees of twice the content from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion.

Disney’s new strategic approach to curating content along with the exodus of content from platforms like Max’s has raised some questions about media preservation. With so few physical releases being received, it seems more and more titles are destined to disappear altogether.

However, some HBO shows are starting to come to Netflix under Warner Bros.’s new licensing agreement. Discovery. Insecure was recently added to Netflix’s library for US subscribers, with Band of Brothers, The Pacific, Six Feet Under, and Ballers set to arrive at a later date, as part of a co-exclusive agreement with Max.

Adele Ankers-Range is a freelance entertainment writer for IGN. Follow her on Twitter.