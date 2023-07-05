Andrew Ridgeley on George Michael and life after Wham!

After Wham! He and Michael, Ridgeley told me, no longer “live in each other’s pockets” as they have since they were children. But their bond is mended.

If Ridgeley was tired of being known mostly for his friendship with Michael, he didn’t show it. He shone when he was talking about Michael, whose loss left Ridgeley feeling “as if the sky had fallen,” he said in 2017. But he doesn’t seem to talk much about his life now, other than to say he enjoys cycling.

The documentary includes archive media coverage and tons of concert footage, including scenes from 1985’s groundbreaking performances, When Wham! They became the first Western pop group to perform in China.

But it was Ridgeley’s mother who provided the most personal treasures. From her son’s elementary school days making music with Michael, she’s kept about 50 neatly organized scrapbooks filled with photos, comments, and other ephemera. It includes footage from the mid-1970s when Ridgeley first gets to know Michael as Georgios Kyriakos Panayiotou, the son of a Cypriot father and a British mother.

Also the son of an immigrant father—his father was Egyptian—and a British mother, Ridgeley immediately hit it off with the boy he named Yog, a nickname he used a lot in our interview. The scrapbooks paint a vivid picture of the boys who loved Queen and “Saturday Night Fever” and wanted to turn music into a career.

“The only thing I’ve wanted to do since the age of 14 is be in a band, write songs and perform,” Ridgley said excitedly in his 14-year-old voice, adding that fame and fame were “never a motivating factor for either of us.”