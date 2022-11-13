Dolly Parton receives $100 million award for courage and civility from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez





CNN

–



Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of the Bezos Award for Courage and Civility.

Jeff [Bezos] And I am so proud to share that we have a new winner of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award – a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Instagram Along with a video of their Friday speech before the grant was awarded to the country music legend. “We can’t wait to see all the good you will do with this $100 million prize, DollyParton.”

Parton is also known for her charitable work. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to vaccine research efforts at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It was used, in part, to fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

she said in interview at that time With The One Show on BBC, I felt “honored and proud”.

“I felt so honored to have been a part of this small initial amount that I hope will grow into something wonderful and help heal this world,” she said. “I am a very proud girl today to know that I have absolutely nothing to do with something that will help us during this crazy pandemic.”

In 1988, Parton founded the Dollywood Foundation, and eventually The Imagination Library, a program that helps children around the world access books.

Among her charitable efforts in her home state of Tennessee, Parton has also established the Dolly Parton Scholarship, which provides $15,000 to recipients for college education.

Last year, Bezos gave $100 million each CNN contributor Van Jones and chef Jose Andres.

The grant does not have a string attached, Bezos, the founder and former president of Amazon.com, said at a press conference at the time.

“They can donate everything to their charity,” Bezos said last year. Or they can share the wealth. It is up to them.”