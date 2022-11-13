November 13, 2022

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award for courage and civility from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

November 13, 2022



CNN

Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of the Bezos Award for Courage and Civility.

Jeff [Bezos] And I am so proud to share that we have a new winner of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award – a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Instagram Along with a video of their Friday speech before the grant was awarded to the country music legend. “We can’t wait to see all the good you will do with this $100 million prize, DollyParton.”

Parton is also known for her charitable work. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Parton donated $1 million to vaccine research efforts at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. It was used, in part, to fund Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.

she said in interview at that time With The One Show on BBC, I felt “honored and proud”.

“I felt so honored to have been a part of this small initial amount that I hope will grow into something wonderful and help heal this world,” she said. “I am a very proud girl today to know that I have absolutely nothing to do with something that will help us during this crazy pandemic.”

In 1988, Parton founded the Dollywood Foundation, and eventually The Imagination Library, a program that helps children around the world access books.

Among her charitable efforts in her home state of Tennessee, Parton has also established the Dolly Parton Scholarship, which provides $15,000 to recipients for college education.

Last year, Bezos gave $100 million each CNN contributor Van Jones and chef Jose Andres.

The grant does not have a string attached, Bezos, the founder and former president of Amazon.com, said at a press conference at the time.

“They can donate everything to their charity,” Bezos said last year. Or they can share the wealth. It is up to them.”

