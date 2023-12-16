Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million in defamation suit

Rudy Giuliani leaves a courthouse in Washington on Dec. 15, 2023. Bonnie Cash / Reuters

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, was ordered on Friday, December 15, to pay more than $148 million (approximately 135 million euros) to two election agents who defamed him during the 2020 presidential election.

Attorneys for two election agents from the state of Georgia (southeast), Ruby Freeman and her daughter Vandrea “Shay” Moss, had sought $24 million each in federal court in Washington. But the jury awarded each of them nearly $17 million in compensatory damages, $20 million in moral damages, and a total of $75 million in damages, US media reported.

The former mayor (1994-2001) and former New York attorney general said they were exchanging views from a video showing the mother and daughter passing an object — which turned out to be a mint pill — during the vote count. A USB key “They’re like heroin or cocaine doses.” to falsify results. The complainants, who are in black, are Mr. They described how Giuliani’s allegations earned them a flood of insults and threats.

The “catastrophic” years

M. read the statement leaving the courtme Moss described the years “catastrophe” Mr. She and her mother suffered from Giuliani’s statements. “The flame that Giuliani lit with these lies has spread that flame to many others, changing every aspect of our lives, our homes, our families, our work, our sense of safety and our health.”She listed.

“Money doesn’t solve all my problemssaid his mother. I can’t go back to the house I consider home. Always be careful where I go and to whom I tell my name. »

Ruby Freeman (left) and her daughter Vandrea Shay Moss leave a courthouse in Washington on December 15, 2023. Alex Wong/AFP

After admitting in July the falsity of his allegations against two election agents, Mr. Giuliani said Friday. “There is no doubt that his statements were justified at the time and still are today”But was prevented from giving evidence.

“The absurdity of this amount only highlights the absurdity of the entire procedure. Therefore, I believe that when this case comes before a fair court, it will be overturned very quickly., he promised, indicating his intention to appeal. Asked about his remorse for the assaults suffered by the two women, he agreed “Those comments are disgusting”, but promised not to be held liable in any way. Her defense tried hard to blame the website for posting surveillance video of the two women counting votes.

“Rudy Giuliani isn’t the only one spreading lies about us, others should be held accountable, but that will come later”Ruby Freeman announced her role in a possible reference to Donald Trump.

almost destroyed

Judge Beryl Howell already found Rudy Giuliani defamatory in August and ordered him to pay back the legal fees of two election agents. Considered almost broke, Rudy Giuliani is being sued by a law firm that has represented him for years and is seeking $1.3 million in unpaid debts.

Rudy Giuliani was indicted along with Donald Trump and seventeen others by Georgia courts in August for allegedly illegally manipulating the results of the 2020 election in the key state. Four of the nineteen defendants initially targeted by the indictment issued on August 14 have already pleaded guilty, specifically under the Organized Crime Act. The other defendants were given reduced sentences without prison time in exchange for their testimony at future trials.

