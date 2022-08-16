August 16, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Dow futures change little as traders weigh retail profits, Walmart up 3%

Dow futures change little as traders weigh retail profits, Walmart up 3%

Cheryl Riley August 16, 2022 1 min read

US stock futures were little changed on Tuesday as traders weighed on earnings reports from two major retailers.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were down just 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.6%, along with Nasdaq 100 futures.

Walmart I reported earnings per share that outperformed Analysts forecast, raising the stock by 3%. The company also stuck to its forecast for the second half. Home Depot reported earlier in the morning, with Profits that exceed expectations And the home improvement store is maintaining its guidance for 2022. Target and Lowe’s will report quarterly results on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, share ZipRecruiter It fell more than 5% after the company cut its revenue forecast.

Wall Street exited a strong trading session, with all major averages rising Monday by day Sharp shift during the day. The move up was built on the market’s rally from its June low.

However, some see the recent gains as a bearish market rally rather than the start of a new bullish cycle.

“I think people are not sensitive enough to this economic slowdown and what it will mean for corporate earnings and profit margins,” Peter Bokfar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Consulting Group, said on CNBC.quick money. “

See also  Boston inspectors shut down illegal lodgings allegedly used by airline employees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

FAA cancels delays in New York over staffing issues

August 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Wall Street extended its recent gains, led by major companies

August 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Elon Musk reveals more details about Tesla Robot, sees people introducing it to elderly parents

August 15, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Diva war! Brilliant flies as Mariah Carey’s action pops up on a sour note with rival queens

August 16, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists have achieved self-sustaining nuclear fusion…but now they can’t replicate it: ScienceAlert

August 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham, player ratings: Rhys James demolished the house

August 16, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Microsoft Dev Box is now ready for developers to experiment with cloud-powered workstations

August 16, 2022 Len Houle