April 10, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Draymond Green brutally trolls Rudy Gobert after he punches Kyle Anderson

Joy Love April 10, 2023 2 min read

Draymond Green made Rudy Goubert eat his words on Sunday.

During halftime in the New Orleans Pelicans-Minnesota Timberwolves game Sunday afternoon, Joubert and teammate Kyle Anderson got into a heated exchange and three-time Defensive Player of the Year hit Anderson in a huddle.

The two were separated by teammates and the coaching staff and Minnesota ended up winning the contest and clinching the #8 seed in the tournament, but the backlash wasn’t over yet.

For Green specifically, this was the perfect time to return the favor and troll to Gobert.

For those who don’t remember, Green’s message refers to a tweet Gobert sent out after Green and Warriors teammate Jordan Paul got into their own altercation in practice in October.

“Insecurity is always high,” Jaubert wrote on Twitter on Oct. 7.

It’s unknown if Gobert’s tweet was actually shaded in Green, but the veteran Warriors forward definitely took it at that.

What is known is that the Timberwolves can now proceed into the postseason without two starting blocks.

Joubert was ruled out for the rest of the game on Sunday and was reportedly sent home. Tim Connelly, the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, issued a statement confirming the decision to send Gobert home due to his “unacceptable” behavior and said the situation would be handled internally.

RELATED: The Road Less Traveled: The Dubs are excited to start qualifying on the Sac

Shortly after Joubert left, Minnesota ruled Jaden McDaniels with a right hand injury after the third-year pro slashed a wall heading into the tunnel. Later, he was seen freezing on the bench and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that McDaniels broke his hand.

See also  FIFA and EA Sports End video game partnership

With so many question marks rising on Sunday, the NBA world can always count on Green to be himself.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

John Rahm wins his first Masters

April 10, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

Sounders vs. St. Louis, recap: St. Louis is in misery

April 9, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Marcus Rashford’s injury has affected Manchester United’s schedule – Eric ten Hag

April 9, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

Kylie Jenner’s Easter dress featured a fully sheer skirt

April 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Why will it take 8 years for the European spacecraft JUICE to reach Jupiter?

April 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Draymond Green brutally trolls Rudy Gobert after he punches Kyle Anderson

April 10, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

YouTube Premium adds even more perks with support for SharePlay, high-quality video, and more

April 10, 2023 Len Houle