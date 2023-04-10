Draymond Green brutally trolls Rudy Gobert after he punches Kyle Anderson

Draymond Green made Rudy Goubert eat his words on Sunday.

During halftime in the New Orleans Pelicans-Minnesota Timberwolves game Sunday afternoon, Joubert and teammate Kyle Anderson got into a heated exchange and three-time Defensive Player of the Year hit Anderson in a huddle.

The two were separated by teammates and the coaching staff and Minnesota ended up winning the contest and clinching the #8 seed in the tournament, but the backlash wasn’t over yet.

For Green specifically, this was the perfect time to return the favor and troll to Gobert.

For those who don’t remember, Green’s message refers to a tweet Gobert sent out after Green and Warriors teammate Jordan Paul got into their own altercation in practice in October.

“Insecurity is always high,” Jaubert wrote on Twitter on Oct. 7.

It’s unknown if Gobert’s tweet was actually shaded in Green, but the veteran Warriors forward definitely took it at that.

What is known is that the Timberwolves can now proceed into the postseason without two starting blocks.

Joubert was ruled out for the rest of the game on Sunday and was reportedly sent home. Tim Connelly, the Timberwolves’ president of basketball operations, issued a statement confirming the decision to send Gobert home due to his “unacceptable” behavior and said the situation would be handled internally.

Shortly after Joubert left, Minnesota ruled Jaden McDaniels with a right hand injury after the third-year pro slashed a wall heading into the tunnel. Later, he was seen freezing on the bench and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported that McDaniels broke his hand.

With so many question marks rising on Sunday, the NBA world can always count on Green to be himself.

