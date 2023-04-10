John Rahm wins his first Masters

His win kept him at bay, at least for the month, from the main ambitions of LIV Golf, the second-year tournament funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund that then saw men’s professional golf break into tense factions. Koepka has been a standout on the rebel circuit winning the LIV event in Florida last week. Then by winning the Augusta National, it would have been the first time a golfer had captured a major as a LIV player. The league’s next opportunity will come in mid-May, at the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, near Rochester, New York.

But the Rams methodically put down the 2023 league challenge at Augusta National, where the 88-player course featured 18 golfers. Although the league put in a solid showing behind Koepka, Phil Mickelson’s sensational performance on Sunday and Patrick Reed’s solid outing, the tournament came to an end with Rahm, a PGA Tour powerhouse, poised to be named to next year’s Masters Champions dinner.

Mickelson and Reed, who hold four Masters titles between them, are supposed to be there, too. Koepka, even after finishing the first three rounds with at least a share of the lead, would not show consistency—until it disappeared—this was all the more important given the meteorological and scheduling turmoil.

When Koepka made a bogey at the sixth hole on Sunday, after driving across the green, a chip that went past the pin well and a par putt that pulled off the hole wide, he also surrendered the lead.

The Par-5 8th hole was a place where either man could gain ground: both made eagles there during the tournament. On Sunday afternoon, though, Koepka’s shot came to rest on a piece of pine straw, resulting in a punch in the fairway. Ram landed his third shot on the green, laying it out for a pop-up birdie that increased his advantage to two strokes.