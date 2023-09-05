Eagles Name Jalen Hurts, Eight Other Captains For 2023 Season – NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles announced nine captains for the 2023 season as voted by the players:

• Jalen hurts

• Jason Kelsey

Lynn Johnson

• Fletcher Cox

• Brandon Graham

• Darius Slay

• Jake Elliott

• AG Brown

• Devonta Smith

In the three years under coach Nick Siriani, the players voted for their captain. The first seven leaders on the above list are the seven leaders from the 2022 season. This year, Brown and Smith have been added to the list.

Galen Hurts: The 25-year-old midfielder is now a three-time captain and is coming off an amazing 2022 season, when he was runner-up to MVP. This season, Hurts signed a $255 million contract extension. He is the undisputed leader of this team and it is clear that his team mates are ready to follow him.

Jason Kelsey: This could be the last season in the NFL for the 35-year-old All-Pro center. The future Hall of Famer is captain for the sixth consecutive season as he enters his 13th year in the NFL.

Lynn Johnson: Right tackle is the Eagles All-Pro team leader for the second consecutive season. A few years ago, the Eagles only had two captains on offense, but Johnson was added to the group last year. The 33-year-old Johnson is entering Year 11 in the NFL.

Fletcher Cox: This is Cox’s sixth consecutive season as captain of the Eagles. The 32-year-old veteran is back on another one-year contract to return to 2023. He’s the veteran of the very young defensive tackle room and a lot of these young players look up to Cox.

Brandon Graham: Philadelphia’s longest-serving professional athlete is entering his record-setting 14th season as a member of the Eagles in 2023. He’s been a captain in five of the past seven seasons.

Darius SlayIt was clear how important it was to vote for Slay as captain by his teammates last year. It was the first time in his career that he had received this honor and he took it very seriously. After some off-season questions about his future in Philadelphia, Slay returned at the age of 32.

Jake Elliott: The Eagles player is the special teams captain for the second consecutive season. Elliott had another great season in 2022. Although he did not return to the Pro Bowl, he hit 5 of 6 50+ in the regular season. He also went 4-for-4 in the playoffs.

AG Brown: The 26-year-old Pro Bowl receiver from the Eagles is entering the fifth year of his career and this is the first time he’s been named captain. Brown had 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022.

Devonta Smith: While a lot of the attention went to the Browns, Smith quietly had nearly 1,200 rushing yards in his second NFL season. As he entered his third year, he was already appointed as the leader of a leadership group full of veterans.

