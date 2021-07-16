Eleven students and a professor were jailed for the protests

In 2020, during protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarusian justice, on Friday, July 16, sentenced eleven students and a university professor to two years or more in prison.

Vyasna says a court in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, sentenced ten of them to two and a half years in prison, while another student was sentenced to two years in prison. They have been charged “Organized Crime” And active participation in events “Serious violation of public order” At their universities.

During the trial, the prosecution argued it “The protests at the universities are aimed at correcting the results of the presidential election, so it is not recognized by the European Union and the United States.”. All defendants arrested in the fall of 2020 have been approved “Political prisoners” Issued by Vyasna.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read this too Belarus: After political opponents, the regime targeted independent researchers

“Unacceptable Repression”

Meanwhile, Belarusian security services conducted searches on Friday at the homes of at least a dozen journalists from the independent and opposition media, according to their respective authors.

Belarusian-language radio station Radio Svoboda told the Telegram that police were at the home of its director, Valentin Zhanko, and had arrested their journalist, Inesa Studinskaya. Funded by Washington, a subsidiary of Radio Free Europe-Radio Liberty (RFE-RL), Radio Svoboda is actively involved in the historic counter-movement against the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko in August 2020.

Opposition media outlets Belsat: Igor Ilyak, Galina Abagaundzik, Evgeny Merkis, Kleb Lopodenko, Pavel Mojenko and Kristina Ternyavskana were also searched, and his editorial staff announced on social media.

For months, the regime of Alexander Lukashenko has carried out a relentless crackdown on opponents, journalists and activists, hoping to bring down the anti-birth movement in 2020. After arresting dozens of journalists and blocking two websites of historically independent information, Nacha Niva and TUT.by, Officers searched fifteen organizations this week, Arrested many of their staff, including the country’s leading human rights groups.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michael Bachelet condemned the incident on Thursday “Unacceptable Repression”, Arose against the European Union “New Wave of Repression” Seeks “Keep quiet all the other different voices”.

President Lukashenko made the call on Tuesday “Bring Justice” The «Sales ONG Cultivation, according to him, “Terrorism”. He made the remarks during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The article is reserved for our subscribers Read this too In Belarus, Lukashenko’s chain test of enemies