Floods in Belgium: The city of Verviers in shock

An entire district is covered with debris in Verviers (Belgium), Friday, July 16th. Deserving scene for a devastating movie after the severe bad weather that hit the city. As one resident tells us, water has led to wasting: “Nothing is left. This is incredible. You really have to live to realize it.“All the buildings are flooded and people have to evacuate their homes now.



They all describe a powerful wave that blows everything in its path and leaves traces in our memories. After the chaos, anger erupted in this Belgian city, which is enjoying a dramatic atmosphere, which includes scenes of looting in flooded shops. Despite the water Withdrawn On Friday, July 16, Verviers is still in turmoil.