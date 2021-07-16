Floods in Belgium: The city of Verviers in shock

Published
In Verviers, Belgium, people are in distress after severe bad weather hit the city on Friday, July 16th.
An entire district is covered with debris in Verviers (Belgium), Friday, July 16th. Deserving scene for a devastating movie after the severe bad weather that hit the city. As one resident tells us, water has led to wasting: “Nothing is left. This is incredible. You really have to live to realize it.“All the buildings are flooded and people have to evacuate their homes now.
They all describe a powerful wave that blows everything in its path and leaves traces in our memories. After the chaos, anger erupted in this Belgian city, which is enjoying a dramatic atmosphere, which includes scenes of looting in flooded shops. Despite the water Withdrawn On Friday, July 16, Verviers is still in turmoil.
