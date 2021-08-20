New Zealand extends national lockout

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacintha Artern explained about Govt-19 on Friday 20 August. Mark Mitchell / AB

New Zealand was extended for four days on Friday 20 August in an effort to stem the tide of the Govt-19 epidemic caused by the delta variation that spread from Auckland to the capital Wellington. This three-day national prison was initially removed overnight from Friday to Saturday.

Authorities are trying to assess the extent of the infection after the first local case in six months appeared this week. All the cases listed are linked, which is of less concern, said Prime Minister Jacinta Artern. “It means we’re beginning to realize the whole thing.” Victims, mMe Artern, welcome to it“At this point, there is no unexpected case[it] Registered “.

For the first time in six months, New Zealand filed its first local Govt-19 case on August 17. The Auckland resident, who tested positive, arrived in Sydney in early August with a strain of delta type identified in Australia in contact with an isolated individual. “We found part of the puzzle we were looking for”M saidMe Atern, Thursday, adds that this tracking will make it possible “Control the virus, stop it and get rid of it”.

20% of people were fully vaccinated

“It’s good to be careful and get started [mesures] Raise them stronger and then slower starting sooner than staying at this point [de confinement] For a very long time “, M saidMe At the Aurn Tue TV address on Tuesday. “We saw what else would have happened if the situation had not been brought under control. We have only one chance.”, He added.

The archipelago was lauded abroad for its effective management of the Govit-19 epidemic, which so far has killed only 26 people per five million population.

No national restrictions have been imposed for more than a year and daily life has resumed its normal course. However, the vaccination campaign is struggling to get started, with about 20% of the population having been fully vaccinated so far.