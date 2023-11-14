Elon Musk apologizes for not meeting Piyush Goyal at Tesla factory: “It was an honor…”

The minister is currently in the United States on a four-day visit.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited US-based electric car major Tesla’s manufacturing facility in Fremont, California, on Tuesday, and highlighted India’s role in contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey. During his visit, he interacted with Indian engineers and financial professionals, but missed the “charismatic presence” of Elon Musk.

It is worth noting that the head of Twitter was unable to meet the minister in person because he was ill. In response to what Mr. Goyal posted about his visit to the Tesla factory, the billionaire expressed his honor for the minister’s visit, and said that he looked forward to a future meeting.

Sharing the photos, Mr Goyal wrote: “Visited Tesla’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. I am extremely happy to see talented Indian engineers and financial professionals working at senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s incredible journey of transforming mobility.” From his visit to Tesla’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Fremont.

“Also proud to see the growing importance of automotive component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on track to double its imports of components from India. I have missed the charismatic presence of Mr. @ElonMusk and wish him a speedy recovery.” Goyal said on social media platform X.

In response, Mr Musk tweeted: “It was an honor to have you visit Tesla! I apologize for not being able to travel to California today, but I look forward to meeting later.”

According to sources reported by Reuters, Tesla is striving to establish an Indian factory, aiming to manufacture a car worth $24,000 within the country.

The visit assumes significance as there are reports that India is looking to grant customs concessions to Tesla to set up a factory in the country. In September, Mr. Goyal said the company was looking to source components worth about US$1.9 billion from India this year against US$1 billion in 2022.

In August 2021, Elon Musk said Tesla may set up a manufacturing unit in India if it succeeds in its debut with imported cars in the country. He had said that Tesla wanted to launch its cars in India, “but the import duties are the highest in the world ever compared to any large country!”