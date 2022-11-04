Elon Musk begins layoffs on Twitter

“There is nothing visionary or innovative about summary firings” by email, he said, especially people with “specialty experience and deep organizational knowledge” and before Mr. Musk appeared to “have a basic understanding of the business.”

While federal and California laws require companies to provide advance notice of mass layoffs, it was not clear whether Mr. Musk had done so. A spokesperson for the California Department of Employment Development said Thursday evening that it has not received such notices from Twitter, which is based in San Francisco, and is expected to report to the agency about mass layoffs.

Under the terms of his Twitter acquisition, Musk agreed to keep employee compensation and benefits as is for one year. Twitter workers typically receive at least two months’ salary and the cash value of the shares they were due to receive within three months of the layoff date, according to an internal benefits summary seen by The Times.

Rumors of impending layoffs spread across the company. On Wednesday, employees took note of Slack’s letter that indicated the possibility of laying off 3,738 people. The letter indicated that changes could still be made to the list, according to a copy seen by The Times.

On Wednesday evening, some employees circulated the phrase “layoff guide“With advice on corporate monitoring and employment rights. A worker created a program to help colleagues download important emails and documents. It was later FiredHe said.

On Thursday, workers received further signals that their workplace is changing. Two people familiar with the matter said that Twitter “rest days,” which are monthly vacation days so employees can rest and recharge, have been removed from their calendars. Some workers have also noticed that the employee handbook has been taken offline, according to internal conversations seen by The Times.

“Has the red wedding started?” One employee at Slack wrote, a reference to a massacre scene in “Game of Thrones.” Nine minutes later, the company sent the email notifying workers of the layoffs. The letter said that employees who will keep their jobs will receive a letter stating this in their companies’ accounts, while employees who are laid off will be notified of their personal accounts.