Elon Musk is said to have ordered job cuts via Twitter

San Francisco – Elon Musk Four people familiar with the matter said he plans to begin laying off workers at Twitter as soon as Saturday, with some managers asking that they prepare employee lists for the cancellation.

Mr. Musk from Completed a $44 billion deal Twitter’s purchase on Thursday ordered cuts across the company, with some teams cutting back more than others, three people said, who declined to be identified for fear of retaliation. The size of the layoff cannot be determined. Twitter has about 7,500 employees.

Since then, reports of layoffs have been spreading on Twitter Mr. Musk has agreed to buy the company in April. The billionaire, who also leads electric car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, owns He told the investors he will Make Twitter privatereduce the workforce, roll back content moderation rules, and find new revenue streams.

Twitter will be laid off before the November 1st date when employees were due to receive stock grants as part of their compensation. These grants typically represent a significant portion of employees’ salaries. By laying off workers before that date, Mr. Musk may avoid paying the grants, even though he is supposed to pay employees in cash instead of their stock under the terms of the merger agreement.