December 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Elon Musk says Twitter has been on the "fast track to bankruptcy" since May

Elon Musk says Twitter has been on the “fast track to bankruptcy” since May

Cheryl Riley December 19, 2022 2 min read

NetChoice Vice President and General Counsel Carl Szabo reacts to newly disclosed Twitter data showing a push to ban Donald Trump on “Varney & Co.”

Twitter CEO Elon Musk He received an offer from an MIT researcher and podcast host on Sunday to run the social media platform for free. In response, Musk said his investment had been “on the fast track to bankruptcy” since before he took office in May.

MIT research scientist and podcast host Lex Friedman tagged Musk in a post on Sunday, offering him Take over Twitter.

In this photo illustration, an image of Elon Musk is shown on a computer screen and the Twitter logo on a mobile phone in Ankara, Turkey on October 6, 2022. (Mohamed Selim Korkutata/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

“Let me run Twitter a little bit,” Friedman said. “No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering to help me in the unlikely event is helpful.”

ELON MUSK TWEETS “Bird Frees” after completing a $44 billion acquisition

Shortly after Friedman made the offer, Musk responded.

“You gotta love a lot of pain,” he said. One trick: you have to invest Twitter life savings It has been on the way to bankruptcy since May. Do you still want the job? “

“Yeah, we’ll turn it around,” Friedman said.

Elon Musk sells $3.5 billion in Tesla stock

Twitter’s CEO bought the social media platform on Oct. 27 for $44 billion, and experts like Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that was the easy part of the acquisition.

See also  Stocks are falling sharply, oil prices are falling; GameStop screws as Tesla looms

He added that the “Mount Everest-like” uphill battle to fix “this faltering asset” would be the hard part.

Get FOX action on the go by clicking here

Ives also said the purchase would go down as one of the most overpaid technology acquisitions in the history of Street M&A deals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Elon Musk Suspends The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz From Twitter

December 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Elon Musk blocks the Twitter account of The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz

December 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Heavy metals found in dark chocolate including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s

December 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

James Cameron is putting the discussion of Jack’s death in “Titanic” to rest “once and for all” in a new special

December 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

SpaceX Booster launched for the 15th time on Starlink mission – Spaceflight Now

December 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and the unforgettable World Cup final

December 19, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series coming to PS4, Switch in spring 2023

December 19, 2022 Len Houle