Elon Musk says Twitter has been on the “fast track to bankruptcy” since May

Twitter CEO Elon Musk He received an offer from an MIT researcher and podcast host on Sunday to run the social media platform for free. In response, Musk said his investment had been “on the fast track to bankruptcy” since before he took office in May.

MIT research scientist and podcast host Lex Friedman tagged Musk in a post on Sunday, offering him Take over Twitter.

“Let me run Twitter a little bit,” Friedman said. “No salary. All in. Focus on great engineering and increasing the amount of love in the world. Just offering to help me in the unlikely event is helpful.”

ELON MUSK TWEETS “Bird Frees” after completing a $44 billion acquisition

Shortly after Friedman made the offer, Musk responded.

“You gotta love a lot of pain,” he said. One trick: you have to invest Twitter life savings It has been on the way to bankruptcy since May. Do you still want the job? “

“Yeah, we’ll turn it around,” Friedman said.

Elon Musk sells $3.5 billion in Tesla stock

Twitter’s CEO bought the social media platform on Oct. 27 for $44 billion, and experts like Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that was the easy part of the acquisition.

He added that the “Mount Everest-like” uphill battle to fix “this faltering asset” would be the hard part.

Ives also said the purchase would go down as one of the most overpaid technology acquisitions in the history of Street M&A deals.