Elon Musk stirs up more geopolitical controversy with Ukraine’s cyber conflict

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Elon Musk Giving Ukrainians a digital lifeline by providing them with Starlink internet service operated by his rocket company, SpaceX.

But the measures prompted the world’s richest man into international controversy on Friday when Mr Musk said his company could not “indefinitely” fund Ukraine’s use of Starlink, which has become Important For the communications of the Ukrainian army as it advances into the territories occupied by Russia and for defense against constant Russian attacks.

Mr. Musk made his comments on Twitter after CNN reported it SpaceX sent a message to the Pentagon Last month I asked her to take over funding for Ukraine’s use of Starlink. About 20,000 Starlink stations, which are designed to work with orbiting satellites to provide online access, have been delivered to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February. Mr. Musk, who did not mention the Pentagon, spoke about difficulties funding the service.