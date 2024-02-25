Elon Musk vows to make things right after Tesla left a small bakery with an unpaid order

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has personally vowed to right a wrongdoing by the electric car maker that left a small San Jose company in a tough spot. According to Musk in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, people and companies should be able to count on Tesla to always do its best.

According to A Crohn4 Report, Voahangy Rasetarinera of Attaa Fatayer Bakery The San Jose resident posted about her experience with the electric car maker on social media. The Giving Pies has had large companies as clients in the past, such as Apple and Google. So, when the company received an order for 2,000 pies from Tesla, Racitarenera and her team got to work.

As Racitarenera pointed out, Tesla later updated the order to 4,000 pies. The additional order requires her and her employees to work Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. During this time, the bakery chose to decline other orders from various customers because they were busy fulfilling Tesla's order. Rasetarinera noted that she followed up several times with Tesla to push the order, but was later informed by the company that the pancakes were no longer needed.

“To meet the demand, I declined further Black History Month catering inquiries, purchased supplies, and prepared for a demanding production schedule. I called Laura at 2 p.m. only to get her voicemail. A few minutes later, my hopes were dashed when I received a text from Laura, informing me It casually stated that the plan had changed and that Tesla would no longer need it. “This sudden shift left me reeling, and I realized how much it would affect my small business,” Racitarinera wrote in her article. Social media sharing.

Tesla is a newsworthy company, so it was no surprise that the fiasco was all over the media reports. Fortunately for his employer, this also means that Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw the story on X. In a response on the social media platform, Musk noted that it was the first time he had heard about the story. He also noted that it would make things good for small businesses.

“Just heard about this. It will make things good with the bakery. People should always be able to count on Tesla doing their best,” Musk wrote.

In a comment to Kron4, Rasetarinera indicated that she received a message from Tesla after she posted her story on social media. She indicated that she was willing to give the company a chance to make things right. “They said they wanted to make it right by me, and offered to do two events on March 6 and 7, but I'm still waiting for confirmation. If they want to make it right, I will give them the opportunity to make it right.”

