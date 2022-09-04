September 5, 2022

Escherichia coli outbreak probably linked to Wendy's expansion in New York and Kentucky: NPR

Cheryl Riley September 4, 2022 2 min read

A sign is placed in front of Wendy’s restaurant on August 10, 2022 in Petaluma, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images


Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

that coli bacteria The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak, which was first discovered largely in the Midwest, is on the rise.

There are now diseases reported in New York and Kentucky in addition to those previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Although the CDC said the specific source of the outbreak Unconfirmed, several people who have fallen ill have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s fast food chain.

There are now at least 97 diseases associated with the outbreak, with 43 hospitalizations and no deaths.

CDC is investigating outbreaks of E. coli in 4 states after some Wendy clients fell ill

in the current situationWendy’s said it cooperates fully with public health authorities and is committed to upholding food safety and quality standards.

“While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to confirm that a specific food is the source of this outbreak, we have taken precautions to remove lettuce from some restaurants,” the company said. “The lettuce we use in our salads is different, and is not affected by this action.”

The CDC said investigators are working to determine whether romaine lettuce was the cause of the outbreak and, if so, whether it was introduced or sold elsewhere.

See also  The Biden administration is counting on Tesla for guidance in reforming its renewable fuel policy

The agency said there was no evidence yet that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores or other restaurants was linked to the outbreak. Nor did officials advise people to stop eating lettuce or stop eating at Wendy’s.

The first disease associated with the outbreak was reported in late July, and the ages of those who contracted the disease ranged from 3 to 94 years.

Michigan saw the majority of the disease, with the agency reporting 58 patients.

The CDC said that, because many people recover from a disease coli bacteria Infection without medical care and not being tested, the real number of people infected with an outbreak is “probably higher” than the official number and outbreaks may be present in more states.

