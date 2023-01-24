Esports Store Update: New Teams and Goal Bursts | Rocket League®

steal their looks

Last October, we introduced the new Home and away badges to Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) 2022-23 season. Now, we’re flying forward with the signing Target blasts And Player banners For all 33 teams! Designed to match the in-game badges for each team, these items will show off your favorite organization every time you sign up. Goal Explosions will be available for 500 esports tokens, while player banners will cost 100 esports tokens.

Cheer up your team because we’ll be featuring seven more teams! Drawn from the regions of North America, Europe, Oceania and South America, each team will also have their own home and away posters available in Esports store For 300 esports tokens.

new teams

North Amarica

Europe

Quadruple

Solution

Solary

Tundra Sports

Oceania

South america

Note: The list of added teams can be found in the first Esports Shop update here.

Can’t get enough of RLCS? Or maybe you’ve never seen it, but it always looked great? Set files RLCS 2022-23 winter seasonWhich launches on January 27! Everything goes live twitch And Youtube.

Get ready to rock your team’s paintball! All items will hit the esports store on January 25th at 9am PST.