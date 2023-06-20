EU to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by 2023, kyiv announces

Cover Image: Anatoly Stepanov/AFP
- Brussels plans to give Kyiv 50 billion euros over four years. “We are proposing the allocation of funds for the next four years. It includes both loans and grants”European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
- EU countries will train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers by 2023. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that its army had launched a counteroffensive aimed at liberating Russian-occupied territories.
- A Ukrainian doctor was killed and eight others wounded in a Russian attack in KhersonInterior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced on Tuesday.
- “Critical infrastructure” has been affected in Lviv. Russia launched a large-scale airstrike on Ukraine overnight from Monday to Tuesday in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Kiev. According to Maksym Kozytsky, the military governor of Lviv, the city was attacked around 5 a.m., and three drones hit the target.
- Russian forces are on the offensive in the Luhansk region. “The enemy has not abandoned plans to reach the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions”wrote Hannah MaliarDeputy Defense Minister of Ukraine on Monday.
