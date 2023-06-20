Urgency, depth … why the search for a missing submarine near the Titanic promises to be complicated

Since Sunday, a tourist submarine carrying five people has disappeared from sonar. The device was on its way to the wreck of the Titanic at a depth of 4000 meters. A rescue operation is being organized and it promises to be delicate.

It is a delicate operation opened in the heart of the Atlantic Ocean. Since Sunday afternoon, the Titan submarine has gone missing with five people on board. The tour service offered by OceanGate Expeditions had a small device en route to the famous Titanic wreck.

• Race against time

OceanGate is supported by the US and Canadian Coast Guards to assist researchers. Everyone is now in a race against time.

In emergencies, oxygen reserves remain “autonomous” for 70 to 96 hours after the submarine is launched. Depending on the scenario, the five missing will disappear at 11 a.m. (Paris time) on Wednesday and the last, early Thursday afternoon. A less important time factor is when the submarine rises to the surface.

• Two aircraft, one submarine and sonar buoys

Joint officials have mobilized human and material resources to locate Titan. Two military aircraft are monitoring the search area, an American C-130 and a Canadian P8, in the Atlantic Ocean, 1,400 kilometers off the North American coast.

Aerial searches were unsuccessful during the day on Monday and were called off in the evening. They are expected to intensify on Tuesday.

The submarine and sonar buoys were also launched on Monday. These make it possible to monitor activity down to a depth of 3950 meters, roughly the depth of the Titanic wreck they are looking for. By connecting aircraft and marine equipment, rescuers can monitor the surface and depth.

“This is an isolated area where it is difficult to conduct research (…) We are using all means to locate the boat and rescue those on board,” Counter said on Monday. US Admiral John Mager.

• The issue of depth

Waiting distance is an issue, but so is depth. Alastair Craig, professor of marine engineering at University College London, believes two things could have happened to the device. First, he may have encountered a power or communication problem and is “waiting to be discovered”.

Second scenario: The hull is compromised, and the device can begin its descent to the ocean floor. However, “very few ships [de secours] can go to this depth.

This Tuesday, authorities and the mechanisms available to OceanGate Expeditions should be further strengthened. In addition to the new air support, nearby merchant warships are also expected to be deployed.