Everything you need to know about the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Father’s Day

It’s launch day!

SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are on course to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with a communications satellite for the Indonesian government this evening. Catch FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team live launch coverage starting 90 minutes before liftoff.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Takeoff is set for 6:04 PM EST on Sunday, June 18th.

It will host Launch Complex 40 of the Cape Canaveral space station.

The launch window is approximately three hours from 6:04 PM to 9:02 PM EST.

Meteorologists expect there will be a 60% chance of “go” weather conditions when the launch window opens, which improves to 75% “go” by the close.

The payload is the Satria-1 communications satellite of the Indonesian satellite operator PSN and the Indonesian government.

The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will fly on an easterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean.

If launched on time, it will mark the Space Coast’s 30th launch this year.

No local sonic boom with this launch.

The 130-foot-tall first-stage booster will target an unmanned ship that lands in the Atlantic Ocean about eight minutes after liftoff.

This mission features a smaller FAA-issued no-fly zone to help reduce delays for commercial flights, an effort that began in April.

