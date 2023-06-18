June 19, 2023

Everything you need to know about the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch on Father’s Day

Cheryl Riley June 18, 2023 2 min read

It’s launch day!

SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station are on course to launch a Falcon 9 rocket with a communications satellite for the Indonesian government this evening. Catch FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team live launch coverage starting 90 minutes before liftoff.

Here’s everything you need to know:

  • Takeoff is set for 6:04 PM EST on Sunday, June 18th.
  • It will host Launch Complex 40 of the Cape Canaveral space station.
  • The launch window is approximately three hours from 6:04 PM to 9:02 PM EST.
  • Meteorologists expect there will be a 60% chance of “go” weather conditions when the launch window opens, which improves to 75% “go” by the close.
  • The payload is the Satria-1 communications satellite of the Indonesian satellite operator PSN and the Indonesian government.
  • The 230-foot Falcon 9 rocket will fly on an easterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean.
