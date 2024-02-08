February 9, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Experts say genes are not actually the blueprint for life

Experts say genes are not actually the blueprint for life

Cheryl Riley February 8, 2024 2 min read

Photo by Getty/Futurism

since The human genome has been sequenced for the first timePopular science has posited that genes serve as the blueprint for life, but the reality, experts now argue, is much more complex and beautiful.

In a new book entitled “How Life Works: A User's Guide to the New Biology“The modern concept of genes as hard and fast cogs in the machine of life is not at all consistent with what geneticists have learned in the intervening years: that life is a messy puzzle and the genetics that encode it are its mysterious and messy tools,” writes British science writer and author Philip Ball.

In the book review Published by the magazine naturewhere Paul happened to be a long-time editor, British biologist Denis Nobel Medal He quoted his fellow science writer as saying that the concept of life as a machine is a “lazy metaphor.”

Instead, both authors emphasize, there is a lot of “ambiguity and imprecision” in the way genes work. Scientists now believe, for example, that Up to 70 percent Protein domains, or chains of amino acids on the rungs of DNA, can be disordered, meaning they work in diverse and surprising ways that often confuse even expert scientists.

This disorder makes proteins “versatile communication tools,” Paul insists, but it also makes them difficult to pin down in the black-and-white thinking of genetics as a “blueprint” for life.

In one telling example, Noble pointed out that there are approximately 300 genes that indicate risk for schizophrenia, which throws water in the face of the simplistic concept of the disease. Genetic risk for mental illness. Enter the old one Nature against nature An argument, but with a twist: everything from Mother's diet To whether a specific person He lives in an area with high pollution As environmental risk factors for the disorder, you begin to see that gene expression does not have a hard and fast switch.

See also  Scientists develop a laser-guided system that can send a spacecraft to Mars in 45 days

Concepts about biology do not need to be radically changed, as Paul and Noble emphasize. Instead, scientists need to help the public understand that genes are not just one thing or another, but ever-changing parts of what makes life so wonderful.

Ultimately, as Noble quotes Paul, “we are at the beginning of a profound rethinking of how life works.”

More about changing perceptions: 23andMe has lost billions and is now almost worthless

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Scientists drilled down an ice core from Antarctica and were alarmed by what they found

February 8, 2024 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

The Webb Space Telescope reveals amazing structure in 19 nearby spiral galaxies

February 8, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

How the earth turned into a snowball

February 7, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

The success of the London play “My Son's A Queer” cancels an impending Broadway show

February 8, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Experts say genes are not actually the blueprint for life

February 8, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Patrick Mahomes isn't ready for comparisons to Tom Brady, but they're coming

February 8, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Overwatch 2 Season 9 brings some drastic changes

February 8, 2024 Len Houle