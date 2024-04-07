April 7, 2024

Explaining the five stages of the 2024 total solar eclipse on April 8

Cheryl Riley April 7, 2024 6 min read

On Monday, April 8, the total solar eclipse of 2024 will grace the skies over North America.

While all of North America and Central America will see at least a partial solar eclipse, those within a path about 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide pass through 15 U.S. states. Mexico and Canada will also see a full moon, with the Moon covering the entire disk of the Sun.

