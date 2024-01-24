Explorer vehicles have been recalled for a safety issue

stronghold More than 1.8 million Explorers are being recalled because of a potential safety hazard with a portion attached to the windshield, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

Federal safety regulators The recall was posted on Monday After safety issues were reported to NHTSA.

The A-pillar trim mounting clips, the metal piece that extends up the left and right sides of the windshield, may not attach properly due to improper assembly, allowing the trim to detach.

The detached piece of trim would likely fall from the SUV, posing a road hazard and increasing the risk of an accident, NHTSA wrote in the recall letter.

Which Ford models will be recalled?

All 2011-2019 Ford Explorer models are affected.

What happens if my Ford Explorer is recalled?

Dealers will inspect and replace the A-pillar trim if necessary, at no cost.

“We expect only 5% of the number of vehicles to be affected and encourage customers to contact their dealer for an inspection when parts are available,” Ford spokeswoman Maria Buczkowski told USA TODAY on Wednesday via email. “At this point, customers will have free access to mobile repair, pickup and delivery services at participating dealerships.”

Letters notifying owners of safety risks are expected to be mailed on March 13, 2024, federal safety regulators said.

What is the Ford Explorer recall number?

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number is 24S02.

They can also call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Natalie Nessa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. You can reach her at [email protected] and follow her at X@natealund.