October 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

ExxonMobil closes a $59.5 billion deal to buy natural resources giant Permian Shale

ExxonMobil closes a $59.5 billion deal to buy natural resources giant Permian Shale

Cheryl Riley October 11, 2023 2 min read

Exxon Mobil (XOM) will buy the Permian shale giant Leading natural resources (bxd) for $59.5 billion, after reports last week that an agreement was close to being reached. XOM stock fell early Wednesday. Pioneer Natural rose modestly, and is actually up strongly after the acquisition hype.




X



Exxon will pay $253 per share for Pioneer Natural Resources in the all-stock deal. Investors will receive 2.2324 shares of Exxon stock for every share of PXD stock. The total enterprise value, including net debt, is $64.5 billion.

Exxon expects to close the deal in the first half of 2024.

The acquisition would give Exxon a key position in the Permian Shale Basin in eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Exxon said the volume of its production in the Permian Basin will double to 1.3 million barrels per day.

On October 5, The Wall Street Journal reported that ExxonMobil was close to acquiring Pioneer Natural for nearly $60 billion. On Tuesday night, Bloomberg said a deal for more than $250 a share could happen on Wednesday. Last April, the Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon and Pioneer were in early talks.

PXD stock rose 1.6% early Wednesday to above 241. Exxon stock fell 3.3%.

On Tuesday, Pioneer stock advanced 0.8% to 237.41, while XOM stock fell 0.2% to 110.45. At Tuesday’s close, Pioneer’s stock market cap was $55.35 billion. Last Thursday, PXD stock was valued at $50.1 billion.

Crude oil futures were down nearly 1% Wednesday morning to nearly $85 a barrel.

Please follow Ed Carson on X/Twitter at @IBD_ECarsonTopics in @edcarson1971 And Bluesky V @edcarson.bsky.social For stock market updates and more.

You may also like:

See also  Oil company profits boom as Americans reel from high fuel prices | Oil and gas companies

Why This IBD Tool Simplifies Your Search for the Best Stocks

Best growth stocks to buy and watch

IBD Digital: Unlock IBD’s featured stock listings, tools and analysis today

The Magnificent Seven may be preparing for a grand finale into 2023

Futures: Market rally hits resistance; 6 new stocks in buy zones

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Bondholder Preston Hollow leads the University of Iowa at the Mercy Auction

October 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

A Missouri man breaks the Guinness World Record for longest pumpkin ride

October 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

An Exxon Mobil executive was arrested on charges of sexual assault

October 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

As an annular solar eclipse approaches, this California county is preparing for a tourism boom

October 11, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Mark Stoops on NIL hiatus – Georgia ‘bought some good players’

October 11, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

The best Prime Day deals on Google Pixel phones and Nest devices

October 11, 2023 Len Houle
4 min read

NATO will respond if deliberate damage occurs to the Baltic Sea pipeline – NATO President

October 11, 2023 Frank Tomlinson