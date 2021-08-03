Faced with new lawsuits, the city of Wuhan announces the screening of all its people

It is a symbol. WuhanChinese city, there

Govit-19 Had

Appeared at the end of 2019, Local officials announced Tuesday that it will re-screen all of its population after some cases are discovered.

Three new cases of Govt-19 were confirmed in a population of 11 million on Monday. The delta strain was caught in the eruption Appeared in the east of the country last month. Earlier cases related to Govt were registered in May 2020.

Positive but asymptomatic cases

The city on the banks of the Yangtze “quickly begins the general PCR screening of all its people,” Li Tao, an official at the town hall, told a news conference.

In all, seven workers from other provinces tested positive for Govt-19, officials said Monday. However, four of them showed no symptoms of the disease. The China, Which practically eliminated the infection in the spring of 2020, has been facing extensive relapse of the virus for the past few weeks since last year.

With at least 300 new infections Across the country in July, this pollution increase is very low compared to the figures recorded in other countries. But the focus is geographically important: more than a dozen provinces now affect Beijing, which on Sunday called on its people not to leave the city unless there is a compelling reason.