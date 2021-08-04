Joe Biden demands resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment

“I think he should resign.” US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (August 3) called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down. The White House statement follows the release of a report accusing the governor of continuing sexual harassment against several women. Since February, eight women have condemned the inappropriate gestures and words of Andrew Cuomo, 63, including ten of the most influential New York state presidents.

For his part, Andrew Cuomo responded to the report, claiming he was in a statement filmed from his office. “Never touched someone inappropriately or made improper sexual progress”. During his intervention, he did not mention a possible resignation, which seemed to exclude him, while many in his camp called for him to leave his activities.. “He must resign”, Especially when New York’s Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio launched, relations with Andrew Cuomo were very stormy. Democrat leaders in both New York legislatures have called for his resignation.

In March, US President Joe Biden ruled that he would resign if allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were confirmed. “I think he will probably be prosecuted,” he said. Then he added.