Live – Govt-19: The “white project” will be triggered in hospitals in Baga

Computer vaccination in New York

Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that New York needs vaccination certification to enter restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, becoming the first city in the United States to create a passport.

Called the “NYC Pass Key,” the mayor explained at a news conference that “indoor restaurants, stadiums and theaters’ staff and customers will need to be vaccinated,” which requires “at least one dose.” “If you are vaccinated (…), you have the key, you can open the door. But if you are not vaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate in many activities,” Bill de Blasio added.

He said the device, which is similar to the Health Pass, which will be implemented in France in a year, will be launched in New York on August 16, but the first tests to implement it will take place from September 13.

Over the past two weeks, the mayor and governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, has faced a resurgence in the number of Govt cases, amplifying announcements to strengthen officers’ vaccination and recommend wearing masks. Due to the variation delta.