Fallout 4 Next-Gen update delayed to 2024

Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4’s highly anticipated next-gen update has been delayed to an unannounced release date in 2024.

Confirmation comes from Fallout X/Twitter AccountWho thanked fans for their patience.

“Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the next-gen update for Fallout 4,” the posts read. “We know you’re excited, and so are we! But we need more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024.”

Bethesda has announced a next-gen update for Fallout 4 in 2022 with a release set for sometime in 2023. With only a few weeks left of this year, it was expected to be delayed to 2024.

Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic open-world role-playing game was first released in 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. “The gorgeous world, fantastic crafting system, story, strong characters, and more earn Fallout 4 glowing approval,” we wrote in our review.

Although the next mainline Fallout game is still years away, the creators of the Prime Video Fallout TV show said they envision it as “Fallout 5.”

In a 2022 interview with IGN, Bethesda president Todd Howard said Fallout 5 would be Bethesda Game Studios’ next game after The Elder Scrolls 6, but he clarified that comment more recently, saying in June: “It’s… [Fallout 5] Obviously it will be after Elder Scrolls 6 at some point… at some point in the future.

Meanwhile, Bethesda is running online-focused Fallout game Fallout 76, which continues to receive significant updates.

