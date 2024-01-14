Jump to: Difficult evidence | today's subject

Sunday Puzzle – Will Shortz, in his printed introduction to this network, writes: “John Kugelman is a software engineer and musician from Gainesville, Virginia. He has worked in cybersecurity for many years. “I love anything complex and puzzle-y,” John says. Anything is an engineering problem. It's fascinating to me. (And what is crossword construction, after all, but word geometry?) This is John's second crossword in The Times – both Sundays.

Mr. Kugelman's debut, which came out last July, designed its terms by swapping letters known as a the spoon, named after the Don of Oxford and the minister who was famous for mixing up his words. Today's topic uses mumbles to build a series of puzzles and answers, also to excellent effect.

today's subject

There are seven entries in today's selected topic; Six of them are located at 20, 22, 37, 60, 71 and 95 widths, and the seventh and final example is two parts at 113 and 117 widths. They are all linked to questions that are solved for pun answers, all of which include at least one two-letter interjection that adds another meaning to the entry.

An obvious example of this is the 60-Across website, where the guide is simply “Farmers?” The answer is chicken tenders. This term can apply to caring for poultry, but is more familiar as a name for those little, crunchy, boneless pieces of meat that don't resemble actual chicken at all (unless you buy chicken that looks like a dinosaur). The important element to modify the meaning is the ER in TENDERS, which makes the title of the puzzle a nice tip-off: “Er, In Other Words…”.