The PlayStation 5 Pro's exclusive View Mode will combine 4K 60fps upscaling and ray tracing; 28% faster RAM, 45% faster GPU

To get the PlayStation 5 Pro tag called Trinity Enhanced, games must feature an exclusive pro display mode that delivers 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

According to a new report from Indoor games, the Pro Enhanced label will return from the days of PlayStation 4 Pro to indicate games that take full advantage of the system's power. In the case of the PlayStation 5 Pro, the label will be awarded to games that feature a Pro-exclusive viewing mode that will combine PSSR upscaling to 4K resolution, stable 60 frames per second, and additional or enhanced ray tracing effects. This will be made possible thanks to faster RAM (28%) and faster GPU (45%) compared to the base model. Combined, the faster RAM and GPU will make the Pro 45% faster than the base model, while doubling the display speed.

The PlayStation 5 Pro will also get CPU improvements, though they won't be as significant as the RAM and GPU improvements. However, there are some notable improvements, as the console's Zen 2 CPU will be denser and thus offer lower power consumption, better cost efficiency and a smaller form factor.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is rumored to be released in late 2024. We'll keep you updated on the system as soon as more of it comes out, so stay tuned for the latest news.