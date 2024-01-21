Pokemon Go players love the concept of the “perfect” Berry Garden feature.

Pokemon Go players have been thrilled by a fan's Berry Garden feature idea, with some describing the idea as “perfect” for the mobile game.

While the mobile spin-off title Pokemon Go has adapted many features found in the main game series, there are still plenty of them that haven't made it to phones.

One of these features is the concept of planting, caring for and growing berries through the use of shrubs. Although berries are a valuable resource in Pokemon Go, players cannot grow their own.

Article continues after ad

Now, a Pokemon Go player has created an in-depth concept of the Berry Garden mechanic, and fans are blown away by the default mechanic.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go player creates the 'perfect' Berry Garden feature

the Concept Itself came from a user on TheSilphRoad com.subreddit His name is gameheros, who published a post titled “Pokémon Go Concept: Berry Gardens & New Bag Management”.

The post included twelve images that laid the foundation for the concept and explained how it would work in a mobile game.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates on eSports, gaming and more.

According to the OP, Berry Gardens will essentially function similarly to gyms, will be spread across the map, and will be open to all players.

Article continues after ad

Players will contribute berries of a certain type to certain bushes to grow more powerful versions of that berry and even host Water-type Pokémon in the garden to help the bushes grow faster.

See also Rumor: Gamescom's Switch 2 demo supposedly includes Zelda: BOTW running at 4K and 60fps Article continues after ad

Fans in the comments loved the idea and expressed interest in having more points of interest on the game's map. “I really want something new on the map. This is perfect.”

Some fans have pointed out that a similar concept already exists in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which was also developed by Niantic. “They had this mechanic in Wizards Unite. 'Seeds/watering/other players buffing the harvest,'” one fan said. “It worked well there… so it's safe to say they already know how to do it.”

Article continues after ad

The OP also identified ways to simplify bag storage, introduce new berries, and more. Depending on community reception, the development team may want to take some notes.