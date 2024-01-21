You will need it for your armor.

Leather in Palworld — a Pokemon-inspired survival game where you send “friends” to fight or help build and maintain your base — plays an important role because you'll eventually need a stockpile of them to create and repair armor.

Here's a quick guide on how to farm skins in Palworld early in the game, ensuring you never run out of gear when you need new gear or have to repair used gear.

Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

Use Paldeck to see which friends drop skins in Palworld

Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

Depending on your starting location in Palworld, you may encounter different friends. It is best to check what is available around you and identify a good place to plant.

If you're starting out in the Beginning Zone, Plateau of Beginnings, here are some tips on how to farm skins early in the game.

Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

Firstly, the most common friends you'll encounter at the start of the game that drop skins are:

Milbackas

foxparks

Direhowls (usually roam the starting areas at night)

Early to mid-game areas have a lot of friends dropping skins

Friends who drop skins early in the game will usually hang around Grassy Behemoth Hills, so be sure to come back there often to farm them.

Even if you don't need skins right now, be sure to farm these friends to get skins whenever you encounter them, so you can have enough supplies later.

Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

If you're already mid-game, you can also travel between the Ravine Entrance and the Sealed World of Swordmaster, where you'll encounter Direhowls repeatedly.

However, there are also other hostile friends in the area, besides Guilds, so make sure your level is high enough to withstand the aggression.

Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

