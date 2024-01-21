January 21, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

How to farm skins in Palworld

How to farm skins in Palworld

Len Houle January 21, 2024 2 min read

You will need it for your armor.

Leather in Palworld — a Pokemon-inspired survival game where you send “friends” to fight or help build and maintain your base — plays an important role because you'll eventually need a stockpile of them to create and repair armor.

Here's a quick guide on how to farm skins in Palworld early in the game, ensuring you never run out of gear when you need new gear or have to repair used gear.

Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

Use Paldeck to see which friends drop skins in Palworld

Palworld How to Farm Skins in Palworld Direhowl Screenshot
Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

Depending on your starting location in Palworld, you may encounter different friends. It is best to check what is available around you and identify a good place to plant.

If you're starting out in the Beginning Zone, Plateau of Beginnings, here are some tips on how to farm skins early in the game.

Palworld How to Farm Leather in Palworld Foxparks Screenshot
Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

Firstly, the most common friends you'll encounter at the start of the game that drop skins are:

  • Milbackas
  • foxparks
  • Direhowls (usually roam the starting areas at night)

Early to mid-game areas have a lot of friends dropping skins

Friends who drop skins early in the game will usually hang around Grassy Behemoth Hills, so be sure to come back there often to farm them.

Even if you don't need skins right now, be sure to farm these friends to get skins whenever you encounter them, so you can have enough supplies later.

Palworld How to farm skins in a screenshot of the Palworld starting area
Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

If you're already mid-game, you can also travel between the Ravine Entrance and the Sealed World of Swordmaster, where you'll encounter Direhowls repeatedly.

See also  Bungie said they would fix The Coil scores in Destiny 2 in November, and they still haven't done so

However, there are also other hostile friends in the area, besides Guilds, so make sure your level is high enough to withstand the aggression.

Palworld How to farm skins in a screenshot of the mid to late game area of ​​Palworld
Screenshot by: Ethan Chen/ONE Esports

Discuss stories like these with us — Join the ONE Esports Discord community.

Read more: How to get mounts in Palworld quickly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pokemon Go players love the concept of the “perfect” Berry Garden feature.

January 21, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth removes New Game+, putting it behind a DLC paywall.

January 20, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

[Video] See all the Galaxy AI features in action on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

January 20, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

1 min read

Rachel McAdams to Play Her Doppelgänger in a Surprise Sketch – Deadline

January 21, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Four astronauts, including the first Turkish man, arrive at the space station

January 21, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Deebo Samuel 'OK' after shoulder injury in 49ers' playoff game against Packers – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

January 21, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

How to farm skins in Palworld

January 21, 2024 Len Houle