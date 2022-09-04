Rumors abound about Apple’s ‘elusive’ iPhone 14 launch | apple

The invitation to Apple’s latest iPhone launch event was on Wednesday, where the company is expected to reveal new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watchshows a star in the shape of the company logo, with the caption “Away”.

Company event invitations often contain a tangible hint of upcoming news, usually only visible in the rearview mirror. But while some of the company’s expected announcements will likely elicit a sense of surprise, they may not all be in the tone that Apple’s marketing team hoped.

Continuing the pattern set four years ago, the new iPhones will likely be split into two lines, and Iphone The class-free and cheaper iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14, each available in regular and large sizes. But for the first time since the iPhone 3G was released in 2008, some new models are said to have the same processor series, the Apple A15 Bionic chips, already used in the iPhone 13, indicating that there is unlikely to be anything noticeable performance difference between the old and the new. .

While the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro will have the A16 Bionic chipset, continuing the company’s longstanding approach to debuting new silicon in the new iPhone, the cheaper iPhone 14 won’t, according to reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The company has suffered from chip shortages faced by much of the rest of the industry, as well as supply chain disruption due to the ongoing Covid lockdown in China and geopolitical tension between Taiwan and Beijing.

Rather than offering faster phones, the new devices are expected to feature another major upgrade: “always on” screens. Tipted in a preview of iOS 16, the next version of the operating system for iPhones, the latest devices will likely have a lock screen that can be dimmed without turning off completely, allowing the time and notifications to always remain on display.

In addition to resolving supply constraints, continuing to use the old chip in cheaper phones would differentiate the two iPhone lines in the eyes of consumers. When Apple first introduced the high-end iPhone model, with the iPhone X, the differences between it and the cheaper iPhone 8 were obvious, with everything from screen size, design, and the presence of Face ID different. In recent years, though, the distinction has waned to little difference in the finish and an extra camera on more expensive phones – even while the price difference has grown to £270.

But in another way, the two iPhone lines will become more similar, as Apple is expected to end production of the smaller iPhone mini. First released with the iPhone 12, the mini had a 5.4-inch screen, compared to 6.1 inches on standard iPhones and 6.7 inches on max iPhones.

But while the device has survived for two years, the company has reportedly been disappointed with the sales numbers, and will not return the device for a third year.

The Mini has been praised for being one of the few phones on the market that allowed people with small hands to avoid having to compromise their technology choices. Although the phone necessarily has a smaller battery than standard iPhones, everything else was just like its bigger siblings.

Caroline Criado Perez, author of Invisible Women, a book about how the world is designed for men, The mini was praised for its release, describing it as “an indication that the largest technology company in the world has become wise to the fact that women not only exist, but love good technology as much as men.” Now, the company’s smallest phone is likely to be the iPhone SE, which is much larger than the iPhone mini.

Apple is also expected to unveil a redesign of the Apple Watch, splitting it into two tiers just like its older brother. The “Apple Watch Pro”, published by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, is expected to have a titanium case and be larger than current models, with a larger screen and a more durable design to appeal to extreme sports enthusiasts.

The signing of the business today Get ready for the work day – we’ll guide you through all the business news and analysis you need every morning Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google privacy policy And the Terms of Service Progressing.

The products will be launched alongside software updates already announced, including the latest iOS and macOS versions, which include new features like Continuity Camera, which lets people use their iPhone as a webcam. The next version of iPadOS has been delayed, and it won’t be released alongside new devices.

As for the “away” logo, there are some guesses as to what it might portend. One is that the company plans to launch a feature that has long been rumored to connect to emergency satellites, allowing text alerts to be sent to emergency services even in areas without cellular coverage.

Another is that the company may plan to improve the telephoto lens now shipped in iPhones Pro, bringing the phone’s 3x zoom up to the 10x or even the 40x offered by some competitors like Samsung or Huawei.