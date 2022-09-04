AMD and NVIDIA GPU prices in free fall

As we enter September, we continue to note that prices for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs are on the decline and are expected to drop further in the coming days.

NVIDIA and AMD GPU prices continue to drop below MSRP, as the RTX 3090 series drops below $1,000 for the first time!

Last week, we mentioned How partners AMD and NVIDIA were willing to offer even bigger discounts and discounts on their existing inventory to clear their inventory and prepare for the next generation of GPUs. Graphics manufacturers failed in their initial attempt to move any decent amounts of GPUs, but the second round, which will be even more brutal in terms of price cuts, is expected to hit retailers this month, and we’re already seeing signs of that.

Until writing this piece (22/03/09) several NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3090 graphics cards stumbled below the $1,000-$1,100 mark. At Newegg, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card can be purchased for as low as US$959.99, a 36% drop compared to the MSRP of $1,499 and the first time the chain has fallen below $1,000. Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is now retailing 1099 USDThis is a 45% larger decrease compared to the $2,000 MSRP.

Even the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti that dropped below $900 a few weeks ago is now on sale 799 USD, which is a $100 price drop since our last pricing article. That’s 33% lower than the card’s MSRP which was set at $1,199 at launch. At Newegg, you can even find a selling RTX 3090 for 928.99 USD. At BestBuy, you can even find the RTX 3080 Ti listed for as low as $739.99.

NVIDIA isn’t the only one affected by the price cuts because AMD’s Radeon RX 6950 XT and RX 6900 XT are well below MSRP. The RX 6950 XT also dropped below $1,000 to $949 compared to a launch MSRP of $1099 while the Radeon RX 6900 XT retained its $699 launch MSRP of $999.

in more than Baidu ForumsWe can see price updates daily with many high-end cards now selling at 35-45% below MSRPs. The RTX 3090 Ti which had an MSRP of 14,999 RMB ($2173) in China is currently priced at 7,799 RMB, or $1,130. The RTX 3090 and 3080 Ti saw similar price drops, and the rest of the range is currently selling 10-15% below their MSRP. In the AMD camp, along with the RX 6900 XT which saw a 40% drop in price compared to MSRP, the rest of the group sits at 20-30% below the MSRP which is a much higher price drop in the NVIDIA mainstream segment.

If you think that these are the lowest prices that these cards will reach, and now is the time to get a new graphics card, I advise you to postpone your purchase because prices continue to drop and with rumors growing of a possible RTX 40 series launch in a few months, you may see The RTX 3090 sells for much less and even close to $500 USD.

