September 4, 2022

Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro appears in pre-launch unboxing video

Len Houle September 4, 2022 2 min read

What appears to be the next Google Pixel 7 Pro has appeared In a short video about opening the box Posted on Facebook by Gadgetfull BD, a technology store based in Bangladesh. The video shows a person taking the device out of a Google-branded box and showing off its sleek black exterior, which features the Google “G” logo stamped on the back.

Google first Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were shown at I / O in MayThe device is likely to be launched next month Next to the Pixel watch. The phone in the video posted to Facebook matches Google’s official rendering, with the aluminum camera strap with two sensor holes. It even features what looks like an official Google Pixel animation sequence when it starts up, followed by the device setup screen.

Google render for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Image: google

There’s not much the video tells us about the new device, and Gadgetfull BD doesn’t provide any additional details in its description. We’ve already seen two purported Pixel 7 prototypes appear, with One user selling one on eBayand another on Reddit claims them Bought the device from Facebook Marketplace.

Essentially every leak confirmed the designs Google introduced earlier this year, but this particular video could indicate that Google is already close to releasing them. The two previous leaks did not show the Google logo on the back of the device nor did it include any product packaging.

Google doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to this Keep Pixel Phones Secret until launch, and Pixel Watch is shaped to be completely leaky. With Google’s fall launch date approaching, it won’t be long before we can see what Google is about truly It is in the store.

