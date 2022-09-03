Intel Xeon Platinum 8468 48 Core “Sapphire Rapids” CPU benchmarks leak, on par with AMD’s 64 Core Milan Chips

New Intel Xeon Platinum 8468 48-Core Sapphire Rapids CPU benchmarks have been leaked showing competitive performance against AMD’s Milan.

Intel Xeon Platinum 8468 48-Core “Sapphire Rapids” CPU Deals Blowing With AMD’s EPYC 7763 64-Core “Milan” Chips

The standard discovered by HXL (@9550pro) Shows us an engineering sample of the Intel Xeon Platinum 8468, one of Multiple Sapphire Rapids-SP CPUs. Based on a previously leaked spec sheet, the Xeon Platinum 8468 will have 48 cores and 96 threads while using a 10nm ESF process node and Golden Cove infrastructure. The CPU is expected to have 105MB of L3 cache and 350W TDP. The CPU clocks are listed at 2.1GHz inside the Cinebench R23 and 800MHz inside CPU-z indicating that clock speeds are not even close to retail numbers.

The CPU tested is step six and we know from previous reports that the Sapphire Rapids-SP chips have gone through. Different steps to fix different bugs Which chips have encountered so far. It is reported that the CPU was tested under two benchmarks, one of which is Cinebench R23 and the other is V-Ray. The CPU was tested in a dual-socket configuration with 96 cores and 192 threads in total.

Starting with the Cinebench R23, the chip scored 90,411 points in the multi-core and 1351 points in the single-core. The CPU is definitely faster than retail EPYC Milan chips in a single core and comparable in multi-core tests since the EPYC 7763’s top score is around 90,000-95,000 points in the same test. This means that the EPYC 7763 is 8.5% faster in multi-threaded performance, a difference that can easily be overcome by the final retail hour speeds. The EPYC chip also includes 33% more cores.

19357 38714 58071 77428 96785 116142 Threadripper 5995WX (64 x 1 LN2 OC) EPYC Genoa ES (96 x 2 GNO) EPYC 7773X (64 x 2 AC) Xeon Platinum 8468 ES (48 x 2 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8280 Liter (28 x 8 CSL-SP) Xeon Platinum 8480+ ES (56 x 2 SPR-SP) Xeon Platinum 8480 ES (56 x 2 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8380 (40 x 2 ICL-SP)

Compared to the early ES EPYC Genoa chip, the Intel Xeon Platinum 8468 CPU with 48 cores and 96 threads or 96 cores and 192 threads in total is about 18% slower but again, the Genoa chip offers 33% more threads. The full potential of EPYC Genoa 96-core chips is limited to 256 threads as this is the maximum thread count.

We also have V-Ray where Intel Xeon Platinum 8468 48-Core CPUs are listed in a 4-socket configuration but were actually running in a 2-socket configuration. The CPU clock speed is rated slightly higher at 3.0 GHz and the score is rated at 85,766 samples. Here’s how the performance compares to other server chips:

16667 33334 50001 66668 83335 100002 EPYC 7773X (64 x 2 AC) Threadripper 5995WX (64 x 2 CGL) Xeon Platinum 8468 ES (48 x 2 SPR-SP) Zion Platinum 8380 (40 x 4 ICL-SP)

Intel has moved the launch of the Sapphire Rapids-SP Xeon CPU to early 2023 so it looks like it will compete with EPYC Genoa-X & Bergamo CPUs by the time it’s widely available to x86 server customers. That kind of performance could have been competitive a few years ago against Milan but with a Zen 4 on the horizon things are looking bleak for Intel despite the surge in Ice Lake-SP that now looks pretty slim.

Intel Xeon SP families (initial):