Callisto Protocol DLC airs even though the season pass is sold out

Callisto Protocol The Striking Distance Studios team has been inquired about its plans for post-launch support and DLC capability, with the developer responding that it has plans for four years. That’s too much for a single player game – just like the titles dying light He achieved the feat – but the team’s response to any expansions is causing some confusion. It has been given the impression that its DLC plans are still up in the air with the game’s three-month run out. However, it is already selling a season ticket.

The comment comes from an interview he gave real prizes at Gamescom. CTO Mark James said the following: “We’ve left the world scalable. We’ve created a world that can tell different stories, so we can either tell those stories either through downloadable content, or we can actually tell those stories through later products we’ve left open” .

Totally normal suspension, but expectations change when you actually sell out a seasonal pass via pre-orders. On the PS . Storea Season Pass Digital Deluxe Packages for £74.99 / $89.99. There are some bonus packages as well, but it’s also part of Standard First Day Edition At £54.99 / $69.99 on PS5. Therefore, the value of a season ticket is 20 GBP / 20 USD.

The PS Store listing doesn’t say what you’ll get as part of the season pass, but with the game now only three months away, you might want to think those plans are at least solidified internally. This does not appear to be the case at the time of writing. True Trophies suggest some fun DLC ideas during the interview, but they are never a definitive answer to what will be shared.

James adds: “We like to think of this as a franchise — every developer when they do it [make a new] IP, they like to think of it as a franchise investment. Creating a new IP is really expensive, so we always want to try to get the most out of it.”

