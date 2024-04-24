April 24, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Doomed 6 years ago, Fallout 76 is attracting record numbers of players thanks to the TV series

April 24, 2024

Following the success of the Fallout TV version, Fallout 76 has – perhaps inevitably – attracted a new audience, reaching over a million players in a single day according to the series. Official account X.

Taking Steam as the sole metric (the game is also on Sony and Xbox consoles), Fallout 76 reached its all-time peak player count just two days ago, with 73,368 concurrent players reported on Sunday. Although originally released in 2018, Fallout 76 was a Bethesda streamer exclusive before its eventual release on Steam in May 2020, when its peak concurrent rating reached a relatively modest 32,982. That remained his record until a few days ago.

