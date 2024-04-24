Doomed 6 years ago, Fallout 76 is attracting record numbers of players thanks to the TV series

Following the success of the Fallout TV version, Fallout 76 has – perhaps inevitably – attracted a new audience, reaching over a million players in a single day according to the series. Official account X .

Taking Steam as the sole metric (the game is also on Sony and Xbox consoles), Fallout 76 reached its all-time peak player count just two days ago, with 73,368 concurrent players reported on Sunday. Although originally released in 2018, Fallout 76 was a Bethesda streamer exclusive before its eventual release on Steam in May 2020, when its peak concurrent rating reached a relatively modest 32,982. That remained his record until a few days ago.

However, these numbers are small compared to Fallout 4's numbers on Steam, which As Molly noted , reached a 24-hour peak of 160,000 players yesterday. Its all-time peak was 472,962, which – as is the case with most successful single-player games – occurred during its launch month of November 2015. For comparison's sake, Fallout New Vegas' 24-hour peak sits at 36,806, versus its all-time peak of 51038 which happened again at launch. It's worth noting that Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3 are also on the Epic Games Store and GOG, so this doesn't paint the full picture for PC gamers.

Takeaway? It's not too surprising: successful TV adaptations of popular video game series will almost always bolster their back catalog. Interestingly, the Australian IGEA included Fallout 4, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 76 are all in the top five best-selling games in that country between April 8 and April 14, which are also selling across Sony and Xbox consoles. Granted, the last few weeks haven't been particularly busy with the new release, but in general: people are (re)discovering Fallout.

But it's especially important for Fallout 76, a live-service game that relies on a healthy returning audience and — for players — a group of collaborators they can make friends with. If you're keen on diving, see our guide How to have a good time with Fallout 76 in 2024 . Meanwhile, Chris says the best game to play today is… Fallout 4 . As for my opinion, I am one of those people who make mistakes in love New Vegas Best for getting personal.