Following the success of the Fallout TV version, Fallout 76 has – perhaps inevitably – attracted a new audience, reaching over a million players in a single day according to the series. Official account X.
Taking Steam as the sole metric (the game is also on Sony and Xbox consoles), Fallout 76 reached its all-time peak player count just two days ago, with 73,368 concurrent players reported on Sunday. Although originally released in 2018, Fallout 76 was a Bethesda streamer exclusive before its eventual release on Steam in May 2020, when its peak concurrent rating reached a relatively modest 32,982. That remained his record until a few days ago.
However, these numbers are small compared to Fallout 4's numbers on Steam, which As Molly noted, reached a 24-hour peak of 160,000 players yesterday. Its all-time peak was 472,962, which – as is the case with most successful single-player games – occurred during its launch month of November 2015. For comparison's sake, Fallout New Vegas' 24-hour peak sits at 36,806, versus its all-time peak of 51038 which happened again at launch. It's worth noting that Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 3 are also on the Epic Games Store and GOG, so this doesn't paint the full picture for PC gamers.
Takeaway? It's not too surprising: successful TV adaptations of popular video game series will almost always bolster their back catalog. Interestingly, the Australian IGEA included Fallout 4, Fallout: New Vegas and Fallout 76 are all in the top five best-selling games in that country between April 8 and April 14, which are also selling across Sony and Xbox consoles. Granted, the last few weeks haven't been particularly busy with the new release, but in general: people are (re)discovering Fallout.
But it's especially important for Fallout 76, a live-service game that relies on a healthy returning audience and — for players — a group of collaborators they can make friends with. If you're keen on diving, see our guide How to have a good time with Fallout 76 in 2024. Meanwhile, Chris says the best game to play today is… Fallout 4. As for my opinion, I am one of those people who make mistakes in love New Vegas Best for getting personal.
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Chromecast with Google TV may finally get an update this year
Galaxy phones start getting the April 2024 Google Play system update
2XKO 'Illoi, the Kraken Priestess' Trailer