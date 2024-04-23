April 24, 2024

Chromecast with Google TV may finally get an update this year

Len Houle April 23, 2024 2 min read

picture: Sam Rutherford/Gizmodo

It's not as if you don't already have dozens of Chromecast devices floating around your house. What's another one? A new Google TV dongle is on the horizon, potentially packed with upgraded features. Hopefully this will be a significant update to the current four-year-old favourite. But the current rumored price point seems to indicate that it won't be a huge jump ahead of what's already on offer.

according to 9to5GoogleAccording to our sources, Google is gearing up to launch a new Chromecast with Google TV sometime this year. It will not replace Chromecast HD It was launched in 2022 Bl Original Which first appeared at the height of the epidemic. (After HD was released, the original version became referred to as Chromecast with Google TV 4K.)

The upcoming Chromecast 4K is expected to cost $50, the same price as its predecessor in another economic time, so it may not have the boost in RAM it desperately needs. The original Chromecast 4K has 2GB of RAM and a paltry 8GB of storage. It would be nice to see Google enhance these two capabilities. At the very least, 9to5Google suggests that Google may be upgrading to a chip two generations earlier than the one currently in the Chromecast 4K. that chip, Amlogic S905X5It also offers AV1 support, which the original Chromecast didn't do.

A new Chromecast with Google TV would raise the bar for Google's competition against Roku and Amazon's streaming sticks. While Roku remains platform independent and Amazon integrates its own streaming services, Google's selling point is the linear streaming offerings built into Google TV and seamless integration within the Google-led family. It used to be a voice-activated remote, but Amazon and Roku offer versions of it as well.

There's no word yet on when or where we'll see this new Chromecast device. And based on Google's events over the past few years, it will likely either be shown off at Google I/O next month or later in the year. Pixel 9 divorce.

