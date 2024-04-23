Google's April 2024 OS update is now rolling out to Samsung Galaxy devices, including the flagship Galaxy S24 lineup. The latter, as you may recall, was a bit late to receive the January 2024 Google Play system update a couple of months ago, but now it seems to be back on track with the timeline.

Google started rolling out the April 2024 OS update a few days ago, on April 17. Now, you can download it to your Samsung Galaxy phone by opening Settings Application, access “about the phone,” Eavesdropping “Program Information” Followed by “Google Play System Update.”

You will then need to wait for the phone to finish checking if the new OS update is available for download. Assuming the new update has arrived on your phone, it will install it and reboot.

Once that's done, you should access the OS update menu again and check again if everything is up to date, knowing how Galaxy phone users sometimes received “fake” OS updates in a loop due to an error.

We tested the availability of the new update using the Galaxy S24+, and everything worked as expected. The phone is now running the April 2024 OS update, as shown in the screenshot above.

As for the new features that this update brings, Google changelog A bit sparse. It only mentions a change in the Google Phone app, claiming that “With this new feature, you will be able to call your contacts immediately after setting up your new phone.”

It also appears that the April 2024 Play Service update has arrived on Wear OS devices. The changelog states that supervised users will now be able to use a new dashboard to view parental control settings. We tried downloading the April 2024 OS update on the Galaxy Watch 5 but were unsuccessful. It may be rolled out at a later date.

Overall, your mileage will vary as far as the April 2024 OS update is available based on your location, Galaxy phone, and other factors. However, you can always check for these types of updates manually using the steps described above.