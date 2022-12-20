Sony’s new $200 PS5 console dies faster than the original

screenshot : PlayStation / Sony

Sony’s new PS5 controller, DualSense Wireless, looks normal enough. It has just the right number of buttons and just enough room to get your hands on the lever-like plastic. But its extreme customization should explain why it costs $200, nearly three times the base price Standard PS5 controller. Excellent price for a premium product, I think – as long as you don’t expect it to live like its predecessor.

Sony doesn’t really hide it, at least. in Operational previewAnd the the edge It points out that PlayStation spokesperson Ken Zhang said the new DualSense will have a “somewhat shorter” playback time than the original PS5 controller, which between five And 10 hours of charging.

“We’ve included many more features in the same form factor and ergonomic design as the original DualSense controller,” Zhang continued. In addition, the longer braided USB cable is also great for competitive gamers who prefer to play with a wired connection to avoid wireless interference – this option conserves battery life.

Zhang didn’t specify how much shorter the battery life would be, and Sony didn’t immediately respond KotakuDetail request. Anyway, it seems that according to Sony, the main draw of the DualSense Edge shouldn’t be the battery, anyway, but the “ultra-customizable controls” touted in trailers and webstore descriptions.

Most features of the DualSense Edge can be set or changed, including interchangeable joysticks (which you must purchase separately), three types of interchangeable stick caps, two types of assignable back button combinations, and triggers with adjustable lengths. The console will also feature an “on-console UI” on its underside, which you can use to adjust volume through a headphone connection, among other potentially useful quality-of-life features.

The standard $200 carrying case already has a few of these customizations, too. If you purchase it, you will receive:

controller

Braided USB cable

Two standard stick caps

Two high dome stick lids

Two low dome stick caps

Two-button half-dome back

Two buttons to return the lever

connector housing

Instruction manual

Along with the carrying case, of course.

Despite the disappointing battery news, the edge Senior editor Sean Hollister complimented most of his preview controller customizations, noting how easy it was to pop out a joystick or swap the D-pad with his face buttons just because.

Personally, I don’t know how much I’d rather be able to worry about every aspect of my console than just play in peace. I’m probably going to keep that $200 until the next, next, generation of consoles fireworks in the form of alloys. horizon Via the home button and take me out of it.